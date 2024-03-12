Financers expects inflations to stay unaffected in February

(MENAFN) The eagerly anticipated release of inflation data scheduled for Tuesday is poised to provide insight into the latest movements in prices, serving as a vital economic indicator for central bankers deliberating on interest rate adjustments and voters gearing up for the upcoming general election.



While there has been a notable cooling in price increases from the peak of around 9 percent, inflation continues to hover more than a percentage point above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2 percent. Analysts anticipate that the forthcoming report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will reveal a 3.1 percent rise in consumer prices over the year ending in February, holding the annual inflation rate steady compared to the preceding month.



Of particular interest is core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is closely monitored by policymakers. Expectations suggest a 3.7 percent increase in core inflation over the same period, indicating a modest slowdown from the previous month's figures.



Despite a downward trajectory observed in much of the preceding year, the inflation rate has recently exhibited signs of stagnation, prompting deliberations within the Federal Reserve regarding potential interest rate cuts. Such a move would mark a reversal from the series of rate hikes implemented since March 2022, aimed at curbing inflationary pressures.



In a recent address to House members at the Capitol, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's intentions to implement rate cuts in the coming year. However, Powell also emphasized the importance of observing a sustained decrease in inflation before initiating such measures, underscoring the Fed's cautious approach to monetary policy adjustments in response to economic indicators.

