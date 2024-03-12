Ukraine unleashes consecutive drone strikes against Russian territory

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukraine unleashed a series of precision drone strikes against targets deep within Russian territory, marking a bold expansion of Kyiv's aerial capabilities. According to Russian officials, the attacks targeted multiple regions across Russia, with at least two oil facilities falling victim to the onslaught.



One particularly notable strike ignited a blaze at an oil refinery located in the Nizhny Novgorod region, as reported by regional governor Gleb Nikitin. The refinery, situated approximately 775 kilometers (480 miles) from the Ukraine border, suffered significant damage from the drone attack.



In another daring move, a drone was intercepted and downed in the Moscow region, close to Zhukovsky Airport, one of Moscow's key international aviation hubs. Although the drone was brought down south of the city center, the incident underscores Ukraine's audacity in penetrating deep into Russian territory.



Adding to the tally of targets struck, an oil depot in Oryol, positioned 116 kilometers (95 miles) from Ukraine, was also hit by one of the unmanned aerial vehicles. These precision strikes serve as a stark reminder of Ukraine's growing technological prowess and its willingness to confront Russian forces head-on.



The drone assaults represent a significant shift in tactics, with Ukraine demonstrating its capacity to effectively utilize domestic drone technology to strike at vital infrastructure within Russia itself. This brazen move comes in the wake of the full-scale invasion launched by Russian forces on February 24, 2022, escalating the conflict to unprecedented levels.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's earlier assertion of possessing weaponry capable of reaching targets up to 700 kilometers (400 miles) away now appears substantiated, as evidenced by the successful deployment of long-range drones in these strikes. Furthermore, Ukraine's utilization of sea drones in the Black Sea, purportedly sinking Russian warships, underscores the nation's multifaceted approach to combatting Russian aggression.

