Jordan Pavilion Wins Top Prize At Iraqi Tourism Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 12 (Petra) - The Jordanian pavilion clinched the best pavilion award at the 7th Iraqi Tourism Forum (IQTF) held in Baghdad.In an announcement by the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) on Tuesday, the Director General of the Forum, Walid Zubaidi, presented a shield to representatives of the JTB's pavilion, which showcased a vibrant array of Jordanian tourism and travel companies, hospitals, and hotels, marking the country's third consecutive participation in the IQTF.The event served as a platform for the promotion of Jordan's rich heritage, historical sites, and recreational offerings, alongside highlighting its flourishing medical and hospital tourism sector.Iraqi patients topped the list of expatriates seeking medical treatment in Jordanian hospitals during 2023, with a notable figure of 9,394 patients.During sideline discussions at the forum, representatives of the JTB engaged with the director of medical evacuation and recruitment at the Iraqi Ministry of Health. The talks centered on fortifying collaboration to augment the number of patients sent for treatment in Jordan.