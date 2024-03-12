Qatar Embassy Launches Charity Food Baskets Campaign

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Mar. 12 (Petra) - The Qatari Embassy in Jordan announced Tuesday the launch of a food baskets campaign, numbering 874 baskets, to reach the largest number of target groups and needy families across the Kingdom, in coordination with the Hashemite Charitable Organization and the Qatar Charity Organization.

According to a statement by the embassy, the campaign comes as an extension of humanitarian initiatives provided by the State of Qatar under the directives of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.



