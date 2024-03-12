Israeli Forces Detain 25 Palestinians, Including Former Prisoners

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Mar. 12 (Petra) - Israeli forces detained 25 Palestinians from the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, including individuals who had been previously imprisoned, on Tuesday.The Palestinian Prisoners' and Ex-Prisoners' Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society, in a joint statement, reported that the arrests mainly targeted Urif town in Nablus, with additional detentions occurring across Ramallah, Jenin, Hebron, and Jerusalem.The statement detailed the arrests accompanied by extensive raids, physical violence, threats against detainees and their families, property damage, and confiscation of money and electronic devices.The total number of detentions since the onset of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" campaign on October 7th has now exceeded 7,555 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.