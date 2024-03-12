Jordan Conveys Condolences To Indonesia Over Sumatra Tragedy

Amman, Mar. 12 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Tuesday extended its condolences and solidarity to Indonesia following the tragic floods and landslides on Sumatra island. The incident, which occurred Monday, claimed several lives and caused injuries.The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, conveyed Jordan's sympathy to Indonesia, expressing condolences to the affected families and wishing prompt recovery to the injured.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.