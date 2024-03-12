               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jordan Conveys Condolences To Indonesia Over Sumatra Tragedy


3/12/2024 7:15:59 AM

Amman, Mar. 12 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Tuesday extended its condolences and solidarity to Indonesia following the tragic floods and landslides on Sumatra island. The incident, which occurred Monday, claimed several lives and caused injuries.
The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, conveyed Jordan's sympathy to Indonesia, expressing condolences to the affected families and wishing prompt recovery to the injured.

