Lactation Massager Market Size And Share Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Lactation Massager Market Report by Type (Can Be Heated, Can Not Be Heated), Application (Relief for Engorged Breasts, Relieve a Clogged Milk Duct), and Region 2024-2032” . The global lactation massager market size reached US$ 60.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 73.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.16% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Lactation Massager Industry:

Growing Awareness of Breast Health :

The increasing awareness of breast health, particularly among lactating individuals, is a significant factor driving the lactation massager market. As awareness about the importance of breastfeeding and addressing common lactation issues rises, there is a growing demand for effective tools to alleviate discomfort and promote milk flow. Lactation massagers provide a non-invasive and convenient solution for addressing issues such as blocked ducts and engorgement, contributing to their popularity among breastfeeding individuals.

Rising Incidence of Lactation Challenges :

The rising incidence of lactation challenges, including blocked ducts, mastitis, and inadequate milk flow, contributes to the demand for lactation massagers. Factors such as stress, improper breastfeeding techniques, and hormonal changes can lead to these challenges. Lactation massagers are designed to provide gentle vibrations and massage to help resolve these issues, providing a natural and non-pharmacological approach to lactation support.

Increasing Focus on Maternal Well-being :

The growing emphasis on maternal well-being and postpartum care is driving the lactation massager market. Mothers are increasingly prioritizing self-care during the postpartum period, and lactation massagers align with this trend by offering a tool specifically designed to support breastfeeding individuals. The focus on maternal comfort, relaxation, and the overall breastfeeding experience contributes to the adoption of lactation massagers as an integral component of postpartum care.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Lactation Massager Industry:



Autumnz

Crane – USA

Fridababy LLC

Haakaa

LaVie Australia

MammaEase

Milk Mate

Momcozy Mon Lait

Lactation Massager Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Can Be Heated Can Not Be Heated

Can be heated dominates the market as heat is widely recognized as an effective method for improving blood circulation.

By Application:



Relief for Engorged Breasts Relieve a Clogged Milk Duct

Relief for engorged breasts dominates the market.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America accounted for the largest market share as the region has a robust healthcare infrastructure that comprehensively supports maternal and child health.

Global Lactation Massager Market Trends:

The market is experiencing positive growth due to heightened awareness regarding the advantages of breastfeeding and supportive tools. Technological advancements and innovative product designs, such as heat-enabled and multi-functional features, enhance the effectiveness and user-friendliness of lactation massagers, contributing to market growth. Government and healthcare organizations' initiatives to promote breastfeeding as the preferred method for infant nutrition are further propelling the demand for lactation aids like massagers.

The increasing prevalence of e-commerce platforms provides convenient access to lactation massagers, facilitating informed consumer choices and purchases, thereby driving market growth. The rising number of working mothers, seeking efficient solutions to manage breastfeeding challenges, contributes to the growing demand for lactation massagers. Additionally, healthcare professionals recommending lactation massagers as a non-pharmacological intervention for breastfeeding issues create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

