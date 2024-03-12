Trump unveils stance on prohibiting Bitcoin

(MENAFN) In a significant departure from his earlier warnings that cryptocurrencies were a "disaster waiting to happen," former United States President Donald Trump suggested in a recent CNBC interview that he is not inclined to ban Bitcoin or other digital currencies if he were to secure another term in the White House. This unexpected softening of stance sent Bitcoin prices soaring to an all-time high, exceeding USD72,000 for the first time.



Trump acknowledged the growing popularity of alternative currencies, highlighting that even the special-edition Trump sneakers, unveiled last month, were purchased by many using Bitcoin. In the interview, the Republican frontrunner expressed a nuanced perspective on cryptocurrencies, recognizing the increasing acceptance and adoption of these digital assets.



While emphasizing the need for some level of regulation, Trump noted the intriguing trend of people wanting to conduct transactions using Bitcoin. The positive comments from the former president sparked rallies not only in Bitcoin but also in other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin.



In his remarks, Trump referred to Bitcoin as an "additional form of currency," indicating a departure from his previous preference for a single currency, particularly the United States dollar. He acknowledged the evolving nature of the cryptocurrency landscape, stating, "It's taken on a life."



Despite the shift in tone, Trump asserted his commitment to defending the US dollar's position as the world's leading reserve currency. He clarified that he would not permit countries to deviate from using the dollar in international transactions.



The impact of Trump's statements on the cryptocurrency market underscores the growing influence and acceptance of digital assets in mainstream financial discussions. As Bitcoin achieves new milestones, the evolving regulatory landscape and political perspectives on cryptocurrencies will undoubtedly continue to shape their trajectory in the global economy.

