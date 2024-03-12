(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Russia's economy has emerged resilient and robust, defying expectations and demonstrating a remarkable ability to overcome adversities, as reported by The Economist in a piece published on Sunday. Despite facing unprecedented sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies over the ongoing hostilities with Ukraine, Moscow's economic performance appears to be rebounding, reaching levels reminiscent of the pre-conflict era.



The article highlights Russia's successful efforts in reining in inflation, a significant concern late last year. Anticipated data to be released on March 13th is expected to reveal a notable decrease in month-on-month inflation, dropping from 1.1 percent at the end of the previous year to 0.6 percent in February. Furthermore, on a year-on-year basis, inflation is projected to have plateaued, having peaked at 7.5% in November.



The Economist attributes this success to the timely and strategic actions taken by the Finance Ministry and the central bank. The Finance Ministry's implementation of exchange-rate controls played a pivotal role in supporting the ruble and reducing the cost of imports. Simultaneously, the central bank's decision to double interest rates significantly contributed to the deceleration of inflation.



The outlook for Russia's economy now appears to be heading towards what The Economist terms a "soft landing." This positive trajectory suggests that inflation is easing without causing severe damage to the overall economic landscape. In 2023, Russia witnessed a GDP growth of over 3 percent, maintaining record-low unemployment rates and experiencing the lowest business closures in eight years, according to the report.



The unexpected resilience and positive indicators present a nuanced perspective on Russia's economic trajectory, challenging earlier predictions of significant downturns. As Moscow navigates complex geopolitical challenges and economic sanctions, the ability to achieve a 'soft landing' underscores the adaptability and strength of Russia's economic foundations.

