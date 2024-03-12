Invaders In South Lost More Than 50 People, Two Electronic Warfare Stations, And Three Boats Over Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The losses of Russian troops in the south over the day amounted to more than 50 personnel, two electronic warfare stations, three boats, and eight pieces of equipment.

The Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"During the day, we received confirmation that the enemy on the left bank became less by 53 occupants, five cannons, four mortars, two Lancet attack drones, one Taran automated radio reconnaissance system, two electronic warfare stations, eight armored vehicles, and three boats," the statement said.

It is also noted that Ukrainian defenders destroyed a field supply point and an enemy observation post.

As reported, the total combat losses in Ukraine of the Russian army from February 24, 2022, to March 12, 2024, amounted to about 425,890 people, including 910 invaders over the previous day.