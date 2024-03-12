Border Guard Service Head Inspects Construction Of Defensive Positions In Ukraine's East

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhii Deineko, has inspected the construction of engineering and fortification structures in the country's east.



According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

It is noted that during a visit to border guard units in several sections of the frontline, Deineko inspected the measures taken for the construction of engineering and fortification structures.

The border guards are actively building strongholds, firing positions, dugouts, shelters and trenches. Engineering units with appropriate equipment are used to carry out the work.

As reported, the head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhii Deineko, visited the advanced positions of the“Steel Frontier” and“Revenge” brigades of the Offensive Guard in the Bakhmut, Lyman and Kupiansk directions.

Photo: State Border Guard Service