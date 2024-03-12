Invaders Shell Kherson Several Times, Injuring Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of March 12, Russian troops fired several times at Kherson from the left bank of the Dnipro River, injuring a civilian.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian troops fired at Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank in the morning. Hits were reported in residential and administrative buildings in the central part of the city," he wrote.

According to Mrochko, a 42-year-old man was wounded in the shelling. He is now in hospital undergoing further tests. The preliminary diagnosis is a mine blast injury.

The regional governor also reported that Russian troops fired at the settlements of the Kherson city territorial community five times in the past day. Damage was recorded in Kherson and Zymivnyk, including two private houses and a civilian car. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the community.

As Ukrinform reported, one person was killed and three more were injured in the Russian shelling of the Kherson region on March 11.