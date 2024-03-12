New Delhi issues caution to its citizens in Israel following murder of employee in missile assault

(MENAFN) The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv has issued a warning to Indians residing in the border areas of Israel, urging them to relocate to "safe areas" as the Gaza conflict enters its fifth month. The advisory comes in the aftermath of a rocket attack in Margaliot, northern Israel, where an Indian worker, identified as Patnibin Maxwell from the southern Indian state of Kerala, lost his life, while two others sustained injuries.



Following the attack, the embassy promptly contacted Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of Indian nationals, according to the advisory. The situation has prompted concerns for the well-being of Indians living in proximity to the conflict zone, with the embassy taking proactive measures to mitigate potential risks.



In response to the tragic incident, Israel's embassy in India expressed deep shock and sadness, condemning the death resulting from what they termed a "cowardly terror attack." The joint statement emphasized the unity of both nations in the face of civilian losses and conveyed hopes for a swift recovery for the injured and solace for the bereaved family.



Israel attributes the attacks to the Lebanese-based group Hezbollah, which has been targeting Israel's northern military posts since October 8 as a show of solidarity with Gaza. The ongoing conflict, which originated from Israel's siege of Gaza in retaliation for October 7 Hamas attacks, has led to a significant influx of Indian workers into Israel, drawn by lucrative job offers.



The advisory from the Indian embassy sheds light on the challenges faced by Indian citizens in Israel amid the persisting conflict. As tensions escalate, the need for safeguarding the well-being of individuals residing in the affected areas becomes increasingly crucial. The broader geopolitical context, involving Hezbollah's involvement and the ongoing situation in Gaza, underscores the complex dynamics influencing the security landscape in the region.

