Kuwait Amir Receives Call From Egyptian Pres., Exchange Ramadan Greetings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a call on Tuesday from Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, in which the two exchanged greetings on occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

President Al-Sisi wished His Highness the Amir good health and the state of Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his wise guidance.

His Highness the Amir thanked President Al-Sisi for this generous gesture, which reflects the depth of relations between the two fraternal nations, also wishing him good health and for Egypt to achieve all that it aspires to under his leadership. (end)

