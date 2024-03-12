Abid Rashid Appointed In-Charge Director SKIMS

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- LG administration on Tuesday assigned the charge of Director SKIMS Soura to Dr Syed Abdid Rashid Shah till a suitable candidate is found for the coveted post.
Shah has been given the charge in addition to his own duties. According to an order, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer the appointment has been made in view of the retirement of Dr Parvez Koul on March 03.
“Consequent upon the retirement on superannuation of Prof. (Dr.) Parvez Koul, Director, SKIMS and ex-officio Secretary to the Government, on 08.03.2024 (A.N.) and pending appointment of a suitable candidate against the said post, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed, IAS, Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department is hereby assigned the charge of the post of Director, SKIMS, in addition to his own duties till further orders,” reads the order.
