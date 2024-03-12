Abid Rashid Appointed In-Charge Director SKIMS



“Consequent upon the retirement on superannuation of Prof. (Dr.) Parvez Koul, Director, SKIMS and ex-officio Secretary to the Government, on 08.03.2024 (A.N.) and pending appointment of a suitable candidate against the said post, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed, IAS, Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department is hereby assigned the charge of the post of Director, SKIMS, in addition to his own duties till further orders,” reads the order.

