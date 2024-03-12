Video: Govt Notifies Implementation Of CAA

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Govt Launches Portal For Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA 'No Citizenship Revocation Regardless Of Religion'
MENAFN12032024000215011059ID1107965989
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.