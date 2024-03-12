Turkey Visa Requirements For South African Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Turkey Visa Online Requirements

Turkey is a popular tourist destination around the world. It should be on everyone's bucket list because it offers something for everyone. It consists of knowledge about history, culture, nature, and other subjects. Several countries require international tourists to obtain visas before entering Turkey. For a limited time, certain nationalities can enter Turkey without a visa. Several countries require visas for travellers to enter Turkey. Applicants from over 100 countries are eligible for an e-Visa to Turkey, and there is no need to visit an embassy or consulate to apply. Tourists who fulfill the e- Visa requirements are awarded a single-entry visa or a multiple-entry visa depending on their country of origin. The maximum e-Visa period is 30 to 90 days. Applicants who fulfill the Turkey e- Visa requirements can apply online within a few minutes. The online Turkey Visa is the fastest and most convenient option for travelers as it is completely online. Permission is authorized within less than 48 hours if you use the Priority Service. You can get a visa within 1 hour if you use Priority Service.

WHAT DOCUMENTS ARE REQUIRED FOR THE TURKEY E-VISA?



A Passport valid for at least 6 months from the date of arrival.

A valid Email address to receive notifications and the approved eVisa in your Inbox. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkey eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa for South African Citizens

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs introduced the eVisa program in 2013. The Turkish government is currently issuing e-visas to citizens of over 100 countries, including South Africa. South Africans no longer need to go to the Turkish embassy to obtain a visa because Turkey is a popular tourist destination. They can apply online and get their e-visas quicker. South Africans planning a trip to Turkey can obtain an e-visa online. South African citizens must obtain a Turkish e-visa before visiting Turkey for tourism, business, transit, or medical reasons. The Turkey e-Visa is a multiple-entry visa that allows South African citizens to stay in Turkey for 30 days. The Turkey e-Visa is valid for a total of 180 days from the date of issue. It allows South African visitors multiple entries into Türkiye, with each journey lasting up to 90 days. This Turkey e-Visa has been launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. The process is faster and more convenient than applying for a traditional visa. This can be done in minutes from your home or office without having to visit the local Turkish Embassy or Consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SOUTH AFRICA



Passport – getting a South African passport is quite easy these days, so you should be able to get one fast. Make sure that it is valid for at least 6 months from the date you plan to enter this country.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.