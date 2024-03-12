Hunger murdering Gaza`s kids has obvious cause that very few ready to name out loud

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of the disturbing events on February 29, where at least 115 starving Palestinians were killed while queuing for food aid in Gaza, a stark contrast emerges in the global response. Despite the severity of the incident, Western media's muted reaction raises questions about the disparate treatment such events receive based on the identity of the perpetrator.



According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli forces opened fire on unarmed Palestinians awaiting crucial food aid southwest of Gaza City, resulting in the tragic loss of 115 lives and leaving over 750 wounded. Notably, the lack of widespread outrage and condemnation from Western media stands in sharp contrast to the fervent response that similar actions by other nations, such as Russia or Syria, would likely have garnered.



In a recent interview, Judge Andrew Napolitano, a prominent United States commentator, expressed his dismay over the incident, highlighting that innocent Gaza civilians had gathered to receive basic provisions like flour and water, only to be subjected to a brutal attack. Award-winning analyst Professor Jeffery Sachs echoed these sentiments, describing the event as one of the most reprehensible and public slaughters perpetrated by Israeli forces.



The official Israeli narrative, predictably, places the blame on the Palestinians, asserting that the deaths and injuries resulted from a stampede, and Israeli soldiers only resorted to gunfire when they perceived a threat from the crowd. However, skepticism surrounds this account, with the BBC reporting an army lieutenant's claim that troops had attempted to disperse the crowd with warning shots. Mark Regev, a special adviser to the Israeli prime minister, went a step further, denying direct involvement of Israeli troops and attributing the gunfire to "Palestinian armed groups."



The tragic incident sheds light on the complexities and challenges faced by Palestinians in Gaza, where humanitarian crises intersect with the broader geopolitical landscape. As the world grapples with the silence surrounding this crisis, there is a pressing need for a comprehensive examination of the underlying issues and a reevaluation of global responses to such humanitarian tragedies.

MENAFN12032024000045015687ID1107965985