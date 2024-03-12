Vietnam Visa For Cyprus, Czech And Danish Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





SAUDI ARABIA FAMILY VISA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in Saudi Arabia is a platform for issuing various types of visas to citizens and residents. The MOFA issues a family visit visa, which allows immediate family members of Saudi legal residents or citizens living outside of the Kingdom to visit their families in Saudi Arabia. A visit visa is intended for immediate family members living outside of Saudi Arabia, allowing them to visit loved ones who are normally resident in the kingdom. There are two options for visit visas: single entry and multiple entry. The first is only valid for up to 30 days and cannot be renewed. The second only lasts up to 90 days. The family visitor must then leave and may return to the kingdom for another three months, a maximum of four times.

Documents Required



Resident Iqama Holder's Valid Residency Permit i.e. the Iqama

The Iqama With At least 4 month's Validity

Copy of The Applicant (s) Passport-i.e. Visiting Family Member (s) Valid Profession of Iqama Holder

SAUDI VISA BLOG

Saudi Arabia, located in the Middle East, has implemented the eVisa, an electronic visa that allows citizens of approximately 50 countries to visit the country for tourism purposes. In an effort to boost tourism and reduce reliance on oil, the Saudi government introduced the Tourist eVisa program in 2019, which streamlines visa applications and welcomes international visitors. This online platform allows travelers from a variety of countries to obtain visas faster. Notably, the Saudi Arabia eVisa permits multiple entries, allowing visitors to return to the country more than once. Each entry allows for a 90-day stay, totaling 180 days within the visa's validity period. The Saudi visa issued online is valid for one year from the date of issue. Those who apply for a Saudi online visa are given a Mandatory Insurance Policy that is linked to the eVisa, which is a mandatory condition for traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government assigns an insurance provider at random at the time the eVisa is processed. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

VIETNAM VISA FOR CYPRIOT CITIZENS

Except for citizens of visa-free countries, almost all other citizens must obtain a visa to visit Vietnam. Before traveling to Vietnam, see if your name is on the list of people who do not require a visa. Cypriot citizens can obtain an electronic visa for Vietnam. Cypriot passport holders are eligible to apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of purposes, including travel, trade, employment, and education. Apply for a Vietnam e-visa if you plan to visit for up to 30 days in a single entry. Citizens of 80 countries, including Cypriots, can travel to Vietnam on an electronic visa. The Vietnam Immigration Department issues Evisas, often known as visas on arrival in Vietnam. There are two sorts of evisas available: tourist evisas and business evisas. For visa applicants who desire to visit Vietnam, Vietnam evisa designs are simple, easy, and quick. The Vietnam tourist evisa is designed for people who want to travel to Vietnam to visit friends and family. The Vietnam Business evisa is designed for visitors who are coming to work, travel, or do business in Vietnam. Both evisas are available for one, three, and six months, with single or multiple entries. The online application form for the Vietnam Visa for Cypriots takes roughly ten minutes to complete.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CYPRIOT CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR CZECH CITIZENS

Except for citizens of visa-free countries, almost all other citizens must obtain a visa to visit Vietnam. Before traveling to Vietnam, see if your name is on the list of people who do not require a visa. Otherwise, you'll have to apply for a visa. The Schengen Area, which includes the Czech Republic, is made up of 26 countries with no borders in Europe. Obtaining a visa, however, is only one of many preparations that Czechs must make before traveling to Vietnam. Czech citizens may apply for an E-visa (electronic visa) to Vietnam. Czech citizens, as well as those from 80 other countries, can apply for a Vietnam e-visa. Czech passport holders can apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of objectives including tourist, business, working, and studying. Apply for a Vietnam e-visa to stay in Vietnam for a maximum of 30 days in a single entry. It takes about 10 minutes to complete the online application form for the Vietnam Visa for Czech citizens.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CZECH CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR DANISH CITIZENS

Except for residents of visa-free countries, almost all of their nationals must obtain a visa before visiting Vietnam. Before you travel to Vietnam, make sure your name is on the list of visa-exempt travelers. Danes can now apply for visas to Vietnam online. Danish citizens can travel to Vietnam with an electronic visa, which is accepted in more than 80 countries. Danish passport holders can obtain a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of purposes, including business, travel, employment, and education. A Danish citizen's online application for a Vietnam visa takes roughly 10 minutes to complete.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR DANISH CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.