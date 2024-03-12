Saudi Arabia Umrah Visa For United Kingdom Nationals

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





SAUDI VISA ESSENTIAL GUIDE

Saudi Arabia is a captivating destination that entices a diverse range of visitors due to its rich history, breathtaking scenery, and vibrant culture. To visit this enchanting country, you must first obtain a Saudi tourist visa. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia eVisa is an electronic visa designed specifically for tourists from approximately 50 countries to enter Saudi Arabia. In order to simplify the visa application process and welcome international visitors, the Saudi government launched the tourist eVisa in 2019. Each entry has a validity period of 180 days and a maximum stay of 90 days. Furthermore, the Saudi Arabia online visa allows visitors to make multiple trips to the country. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from the date of issue. Those who apply for a Saudi online visa are given a Mandatory Insurance Policy that is linked to the eVisa, which is a mandatory condition for traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government assigns an insurance provider at random at the time the eVisa is processed. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

SAUDI VISA ON ARRIVAL

SAUDI VISA FOR MAKKAH PILGRIMAGE

If you want to visit Saudi Arabia and travel to Mecca, you must first obtain a Saudi Arabia Visa for Hajj. This visa allows you to visit Saudi Arabia for a limited time each year, between Mid-Shawwal and the 25th of Dhual-Qa'dah. Before you embark on your journey, ensure that you are eligible for a Saudi Arabia visa. Pilgrims with tourist eVisas are not permitted to enter Saudi Arabia for Hajj. Foreign participants must obtain a special Hajj visa in order to enter the country and visit Mecca. A hajj visa can be obtained from the Saudi Consulate in their home country. Many pilgrims book their journey through a licensed travel agency, which covers their visa, lodging, and other pilgrimage procedures.

A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

SAUDI VISA FOR UK CITIZENS

Saudi Arabia has welcomed visitors from all over the world through its e-visa program since September 2019. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia now accepts electronic visas from 50 countries, including the United Kingdom. The Saudi government introduced the tourist eVisa for Saudi Arabia in 2019 to make the visa application process easier and to promote foreign tourism in the country. The Saudi Tourist e-Visa can be used for leisure travel, family visits, events, and Umrah pilgrimages. Saudi Arabia's online visa allows for multiple entries. This means you can use it for multiple trips to the country. It allows for a total stay of 90 days during its one-year validity. The Saudi visa online is valid for one year from the date of issue. It is the quickest and easiest way to obtain permission to visit Saudi Arabia. Simply fill out a short online Saudi visa application and you will receive your eVisa via email.

SAUDI TRANSIT VISA GUIDE

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes travelers from all over the world. Many international visitors set their sights on Saudi Arabia, as do travelers who want to pass through. Whether you are planning a short stay in Saudi Arabia or simply passing through, you must understand the transit/stopover visa requirements. A transit/stopover visa is a type of visa that allows travelers to enter Saudi Arabia for a limited time while en route to another destination. This visa allows visitors to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet's Mosque, attend tourism events, and explore the country briefly. Applying for a transit/stopover visa only takes a few minutes. Once you've booked and paid for your flights, your visa will be emailed to you almost immediately. You can apply for this visa up to 90 days before your trip date.

DOCUMENTS REQUIREMENTS



a valid passport with a minimum validity of 6 months

citizenship or a residence permit from the country you are applying from (i.e. the country in which you live)

a passport-sized colored photograph. This photo must be 200 * 200px file size, a tiny 20kb. a completed and signed Saudi visa questionnaire, which you'll do online.