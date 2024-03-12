Poland pressures NATO associates to spend more

(MENAFN) Polish President Andrzej Duda has outlined a significant goal for his visit to Washington this week – to persuade United States leaders to support a substantial hike in defense spending by NATO member states as a deterrent against Russian aggression. Duda proposed that NATO members should be compelled to allocate at least 3 percent of their GDP to defense, an increase from the current guideline of 2 percent. He plans to present this case during his meeting with United States President Joe Biden, scheduled for Tuesday, alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.



At a meeting of Poland's National Security Council on Monday, Duda emphasized the need for a resolute response to Russian aggression, asserting that boosting the military potential of the North Atlantic alliance is crucial. Beyond advocating for an increased spending minimum, Duda proposed making this threshold more mandatory, establishing a level "below which it is absolutely not recommended to go."



Duda's remarks coincide with his and Tusk's visit to the United States, timed to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Poland's accession to NATO. The president emphasized that strengthening defenses is integral to deterring potential attackers, emphasizing that countries capable of defending themselves and willing to protect their borders are less likely targets.



In response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Poland has unveiled plans to double the size of its military by 2035, prompting an increase in defense spending to over 4 percent of its GDP this year, totaling 137 billion zloty (USD35 billion). Duda has expressed concerns about the "emerging danger beyond our eastern border," signaling Warsaw's commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities in light of geopolitical uncertainties.



As Poland pushes for a collective commitment from NATO members to enhance defense spending, the proposal underscores the evolving security landscape in Eastern Europe and the alliance's response to perceived threats. The discussions during the visit to Washington will likely shape the narrative on NATO's role and the level of commitment required to ensure the security and stability of member states in the face of geopolitical challenges.

