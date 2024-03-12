Spanish Premier claims acknowledging Palestinian state is fair cause

(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced his intention to seek legislative approval for officially recognizing the sovereignty of Palestine, joining other European leaders expressing support for Palestinian statehood. Speaking at a conference in Bilbao, Spain, Sanchez emphasized the moral conviction behind his proposal, describing it as a "just cause" and asserting that it is the only way for Israel and Palestine to coexist in peace.



Sanchez, known for his vocal criticism of Israeli actions in Gaza, particularly during the conflict with Hamas, stated that he plans to propose granting formal recognition to the Palestinian state. The Spanish Prime Minister has previously hinted at the possibility of Spain unilaterally recognizing Palestine, even if the European Union does not do so collectively.



Drawing parallels between his support for Palestinian statehood and Spain's backing of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Sanchez emphasized the importance of respecting international law. He called for an end to violence, recognition of two states – Israel and Palestine – and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.



These comments from Sanchez follow similar sentiments expressed by other European leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron stated last month that recognizing Palestinian statehood would not be "taboo" for France. British Foreign Minister David Cameron also suggested in January that the United Kingdom would consider recognizing a Palestinian state to contribute to lasting peace after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement.



The potential recognition of Palestinian statehood by European nations reflects a growing international sentiment calling for a two-state solution and an end to the protracted Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As leaders voice their support for Palestine, the diplomatic landscape in the region continues to evolve, bringing the pursuit of peace and justice to the forefront of global discussions.



