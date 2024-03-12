Global Prevalence Of Obesity, Diabetes, And Cardiovascular Diseases To Drive Growth Of LDL Test Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The LDL test determines the concentration of plaques in arteries, which can lead to narrowed or blocked arteries. Changing lifestyle and eating habits are the key factors contributing to the increasing prevalence of obesity around the globe, which in turn is surging the demand for LDL test. Technological advancements towards the early diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases are leading to increasing incidences of early diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, growing obese and geriatric populations prone to arterial blockage are supporting the LDL test market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global LDL test market can be segmented by type, component, application, and end user.

Based on type, the market can be segmented into LDL-C, LDL-P, LDL-B, and others. The LDL-C segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period due to the growing population suffering from obesity and heart diseases.

On the basis of component, the market can be segmented into devices, kits & reagents and others. The kits & reagents segment is expected to hold a prominent market share during the forecast period. The devices segment can be further sub-segmented into syringes & needles, spectrophotometers and others. The kits & reagents segment can be further sub-segmented into toxicity assays kit, blood chemistry assays kit, and cytotoxicity assays kit.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented as atherosclerosis, obesity, dyslipidemia, diabetes, angina, stroke, carotid artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, and others. The obesity segment is expected to dominate the LDL test market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, and diagnostic centers. Among these, the diagnostic centers segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global LDL test market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America is projected to hold a sizable market share, due to the region's aging population, which suffers from various diseases such as dyslipidemia, and peripheral arterial disease. For instance, according to the Population Reference Bureau, around 46 million people in the U.S. were aged above 65 in 2016. Unhealthy lifestyles and physical inactivity are contributing to the increasing incidences of low-density lipoprotein, which in turn has been driving the demand for LDL test.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the LDL test market, owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes-related diseases, which can further be attributed to increasing incidences of genetic disorders and unhealthy lifestyles. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of heart disease is another key factor providing impetus to the market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for LDL test, due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region. The LAMEA region is expected to exhibit slow growth in the global LDL test market, owing to the region's developing healthcare infrastructure and growing per capita income.

Key Players

Some of the noteworthy players in the LDL test market include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sekisui Diagnostics, Express Biotech International, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Randox Laboratories Ltd, Reckon Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, DiaSys Diagnostics India Private Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Kopibeskyttet Unilabs Labhåndbok, Atlas Medical,Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Laboratory Corporation of America, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

MENAFN12032024004597010339ID1107965976