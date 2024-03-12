Iron Oxide Pigments Market Trends, Demand To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Iron oxides are natural pigments that range in color from black and brown to yellow and red. Natural iron oxides are one or more ferrous or ferric oxides combined with impurities such as manganese, clay, or organics. Commercial forms are created by the synthesis and thermal breakdown of iron salts or compounds, precipitation of iron salts followed by oxidation or reduction of organic compounds. In contrast to some of the brighter and cleaner hues emitted by other colors, they generate pastel hues.

Market Dynamics

Healthy Growth of the Construction Industry Drives the Global Market

Iron oxide pigments are widely used in a variety of construction applications, including concrete, roof tiles, soft fall rubber, bricks, blocks, pavers, and asphalt, due to their superior properties, which include non-toxicity, inertness, opacity, cost-effectiveness, color uniformity, chemical and UV resistance, and more. It is utilized in manufacturing concrete because of various advantages, such as reduced dust, enhanced flowability, and less product loss. Due to the expansion of service industries such as IT, BFSI, and telecom, there is a growing need for commercial spaces in both established and emerging nations, which is driving the expansion of the construction industry. The rising construction sector, which is anticipated to raise the demand for cement, is expected to fuel the growth of the worldwide iron oxide pigments market over the forecast period.

Increasing Adoption of Iron Oxide Pigments in Various Applications Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Iron oxide catalysts, such as zirconium and aluminum, are applied to produce light hydrocarbons by catalytically separating residual petroleum oil in a steam environment. Due to expanding global energy consumption, fluctuating oil prices, and climate change, the relevance of renewable energy has risen. The oxidation of metallic iron by steam leads to hydrogen and iron oxides emission. Hydrogen and steam are the gaseous by-products of the oxidation reaction. Hence the approach generates hydrogen of the purest possible quality. According to the Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman are home to ten of the most recent oil and gas energy projects. These initiatives will increase the need for iron oxide pigments in drilling rigs, offering attractive prospects for market participants in the iron oxide pigments industry.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global iron oxide pigments market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. The region's need for iron oxide pigments is expected to skyrocket as construction activity increases. China and India are predicted to considerably fuel regional market development over the forecast period. Late in 2013, the Chinese government initiated the One Belt, One Road initiative to construct transportation infrastructure, which is projected to stimulate market growth for iron oxide pigments. In addition, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Odisha, Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu are the leading producers of iron ore in India. Invest India predicted that the building sector in India would reach USD 738.5 billion in 2022. The region's developing manufacturing and industrial sectors are fueling the expansion of the construction industry, which is predicted to result in a rise in demand for iron oxide pigments and market expansion throughout the projection period. In the Asia-Pacific region, Golchha Oxides Pvt Ltd, Tata Pigments Limited, Koel Colours Pvt Ltd, Xinxiang Rongbo Pigment Science & Technology Co. Ltd, Jiangsu Yuxing Industry and Trade Co. Ltd are among the top makers of iron oxide pigments.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.90% over the forecast period. The expanding usage of iron oxide pigments in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries will increase the size of the European market. In addition, because European construction businesses are focused on vertical integration to obtain a competitive edge and extend their presence in other areas, the construction sector is anticipated to increase considerably over the forecast period. This expansion will undoubtedly increase the need for iron oxide pigments in the region. In addition, pigment containing iron oxide is abundant in several European countries, including Cyprus, France, Iran, Italy, and Spain. In consequence, Europe's supply of iron oxide pigments is frequently close to its present demand, promoting regional market expansion.

Key Highlights



The global iron oxide pigments market was valued at USD 2,246 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 3,352 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global iron oxide pigments market is divided into natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment is responsible for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% over the forecast period.

Based on color, the global iron oxide pigments market is divided into red, yellow, black, and others. The red color segment is the highest contributor to the market share and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.68% over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user industry, the global iron oxide pigments market is segmented into construction, paints and coatings, plastics, paper, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, food and beverages, and others. The construction segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global iron oxide pigments market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global iron oxide pigments market are DIC Corporation, LANXESS, Huntsman Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Cathay Industries, Hunan Sanhuan Pigment Co., Ltd., Venator Materials PLC., Jiangsu Yuxing Industry & Trade Co. Ltd, Titan Kogyo, Ltd, and Golchha Oxides Pvt Ltd.

Market News



In October 2022, Venator has returned and will highlight its expertise in manufacturing pigment dosing machines explicitly designed for the construction industry and coloring concrete.

In January 2023, ChemIndia Connect B2B chemical portal launched a vast range of chemical categories and products.



Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market: Segmentation

By Type



Natural

Synthetic



By Color



Red

Yellow

Black

Others



By End-User Industry



Construction

Paints and Coatings

Plastics

Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



