Asian electronics leaders investing money into Russian publicity

(MENAFN) In a notable shift, several major Asian electronics corporations, which had scaled back promotional efforts or suspended official product supplies to Russia due to Ukraine-related sanctions, have reportedly resumed aggressive advertising campaigns in the country, according to a recent report by Kommersant on Monday.



Citing data from the analytics agency TelecomDaily, the newspaper highlighted that advertising activities by Asian electronics giants in the Russian market have not only rebounded to the levels seen in 2021 but, in some cases, even exceeded them. The brands specifically mentioned in the report include Honor, Xiaomi, Samsung, Acer, as well as emerging Chinese smartphone players Tecno and Infinix, which significantly increased their marketing activity by 60 percent in 2023.



An anonymous source from one of these companies confirmed this trend to Kommersant, emphasizing that electronics firms are increasingly focusing on collaborations with bloggers for their promotional strategies. The source noted a substantial growth in advertising investments from zero in 2022, surpassing figures from 2021 by 2-5 percent.



The report pointed out that, amid the risks posed by sanctions, Asian companies are shifting their advertising budgets and the management of brand promotion to third parties, primarily marketplaces, retailers, and distributors. A smartphone vendor source echoed this sentiment, affirming that all advertising activities for devices not officially supplied to the Russian market are now handled by retailers and marketplaces.



Additionally, the report highlighted the involvement of Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries, which noted a remarkable 6.6-fold increase in advertising activity on its platform in the electronics segment compared to the previous year.



This resurgence in advertising efforts by Asian electronics giants in Russia underscores the complex dynamics of navigating geopolitical challenges and business interests. The decision to entrust advertising responsibilities to third parties suggests a strategic response to sanctions risks while maintaining a strong market presence. The evolving landscape of promotional strategies and collaborations with local influencers further highlights the adaptability of these companies in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

