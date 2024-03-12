SC Fixes March 19 For Hearing Sanjay Singh's Bail Plea

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed March 19 for hearing the bail plea of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, was apprised by the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the reply to the AAP leader's plea would be filed during the day.

At this, the bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, said that it would hear next week the special leave petition filed by Sanjay Singh against the February 7 decision of the Delhi High Court rejecting his bail, along with another petition filed by him challenging his arrest and subsequent remand in the money laundering case.

Sanjay Singh had moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail on January 4 after Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court on December 22 dismissed his plea.