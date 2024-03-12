Trump voices remarks on why he didn’t prohibit TikTok

(MENAFN) In a recent CNBC interview, former President Donald Trump shed light on his decision not to pursue the ban of popular video-sharing platform TikTok in the United States. Trump attributed his change of course to the widespread popularity of TikTok among young Americans and his unwillingness to inadvertently boost the influence of rival social media giant Facebook.



Acknowledging the significant user base and appeal of TikTok, Trump stated, "There are a lot of people on TikTok that love it," emphasizing the platform's popularity among young users who would be greatly impacted by a ban. Despite recognizing both positive and negative aspects of TikTok, Trump expressed concern about contributing to the growth of Facebook, which he deemed an "enemy of the people," aligning himself with a critical stance toward the media.



Trump's attempt to block TikTok in the United States through an executive order in August 2020, citing national security threats posed by Chinese-owned platforms, faced legal and political opposition. The former president revealed that amid the challenges, he opted to leave the decision to Congress due to his mixed feelings about the matter.



While still asserting that TikTok could pose a national security threat and potentially expose the private information of United States users to the Chinese government, Trump acknowledged similar concerns about Facebook and other United States-based social media companies. He expressed apprehension about these platforms gathering and sharing information, including dealings with China, suggesting that they might comply with Chinese interests.



As Trump remains a key figure in American politics and the presumptive Republican nominee for the upcoming election, his insights into the TikTok saga provide a glimpse into the complexities of decision-making at the intersection of national security, technological influence, and political rivalry. The nuanced dynamics surrounding TikTok, Facebook, and broader concerns about data privacy continue to shape discussions about the role of social media in national security and international relations.

