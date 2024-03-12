Ukraine issues threat of brutal operation against Crimea

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Kirill Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR), announced on Monday that actions by Kiev's special forces in the Black Sea region are indicative of preparations for a potential attack on Crimea. Budanov made this announcement as part of a promotion for a TV documentary titled 'War for the Sea,' which aired on the unified Ukrainian TV network.



Posting a statement on GUR's official Telegram channel, Budanov highlighted that these activities are considered preparatory measures for what he termed as a "serious operation" in Crimea. He also underscored the messaging aspect, stating that it serves as a positive message for the population that has been living under occupation for the past decade, many of whom may feel forgotten.



The situation in Crimea has been a longstanding point of contention between Russia and Ukraine, with 97 percent of Crimeans voting to rejoin Russia in March 2014, shortly after a United States-backed coup in Ukraine. Moscow has consistently regarded the peninsula as part of its sovereign territory, while Kiev has persistently framed its stance in terms of "de-occupation."



The documentary produced by GUR offered a narrative highlighting Ukrainian military successes in the Dnieper River and the Black Sea, focusing on commando raids and drone strikes against the Russian fleet. A special unit named 'Group 13' was prominently featured in the film, responsible for attacks on Russian ships. The unit's commander, though not identified, emphasized a resolute stance, stating, "The enemy will never have dominion of the sea, no matter what they come up with. This is our Black Sea... our Crimea, our Snake Island."



As tensions escalate in the region, this latest revelation from Ukrainian military intelligence raises concerns about the potential for heightened conflict in Crimea. The dynamics between Russia and Ukraine, compounded by historical grievances and geopolitical rivalries, continue to shape the trajectory of events in the region, with the potential for far-reaching consequences.

MENAFN12032024000045015687ID1107965947