(MENAFN) In a recent interview posted on X (formerly Twitter), entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, aligned himself with investor David Sacks' perspective on Washington's efforts to weaken Russia. Sacks, in the discussion on the Ukraine conflict, referred to it as "Biden's big backfire," asserting that the United States' attempts to diminish Russia's power had, in reality, strengthened the nation. Musk, responding to Sacks' views in a comment on the post, concurred, stating, "Unfortunately, this is true."



Sacks argued that the Russian military has emerged from the conflict more robust, with an increased size, enhanced weapon production capabilities, and battle-tested experience against Western weapons. Drawing a stark comparison, he contended that President Biden's policies have inadvertently resulted in a more formidable Russian military, while the United States has witnessed the depletion and hollowing out of its military stockpiles.



Economic sanctions, a key component of Biden's strategy, have also been criticized by Sacks as a major miscalculation. He labeled the idea to "crush" Russia with sanctions as delusional, pointing out that the Russian economy not only stabilized but outperformed G7 economies in 2023, growing at a faster rate. Sacks emphasized that the brunt of these sanctions has been borne by United States European allies, whose economies have allegedly been crushed in the process.



However, Sacks reserved his harshest critique for the impact of the conflict on Ukraine. He accused the United States of contributing to a "humanitarian catastrophe" in the region, challenging President Biden's assertion that the United States would alleviate the suffering of Ukrainians. According to Sacks, Washington's support of the proxy war in Ukraine, coupled with a willingness to fight at the cost of Ukrainian lives, has led to dire consequences for the country.



The convergence of Musk's and Sacks' perspectives adds weight to the growing narrative that United States intervention in the Ukraine conflict has yielded unintended consequences, potentially reshaping geopolitical dynamics and sparking a reevaluation of policy approaches. As debates surrounding the efficacy of sanctions and the broader impact of the conflict persist, Musk's acknowledgment of the perceived backfire aligns with a broader discourse on the ramifications of United States actions on the global stage.

