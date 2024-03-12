Pet Sitting Market Report 2024, Industry Trends, Growth, Size And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“

Pet Sitting Market Report by Pet Type (Cats, Dogs, and Others), Service Type (Care Visits, Drop-in Visits), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global pet sitting market size reached US$

2.6

Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$

6.6

Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

10.72%

during

2024-2032.

Pet sitting is a service provided to pet owners who need temporary care for their animals when they are away or unable to attend to them. It involves a responsible individual, often known as a pet sitter, taking care of the pet in the owner's absence. It ensures the well-being and comfort of pets, including dogs, cats, birds, and other domestic animals. Pet sitters are entrusted with various responsibilities, including feeding, providing fresh water, administering medications if necessary, and engaging in play or exercise to keep the pets active and mentally stimulated. Moreover, pet sitting may include taking dogs for walks or managing cat litter boxes. The benefits of pet sitting extend beyond the physical care provided to animals. Pets tend to be more comfortable in familiar surroundings, such as their homes, which reduces stress and anxiety caused by environmental changes. Pet sitters offer a convenient alternative to traditional boarding facilities, which may not suit all pets' needs and preferences. To ensure the best experience for pet owners and their animals, reputable pet-sitting services prioritize the selection and training of their sitters. At present, pet sitting is gaining immense traction across the globe as it enables pet owners to travel or manage busy schedules with peace of mind, knowing their beloved companions are in capable and caring hands.

Pet Sitting Market Trends and Drivers:

The global pet sitting market is primarily driven by the increasing number of pet owners seeking reliable and personalized care for their animals while they are away. As the pet ownership rate rises, individuals are more willing to invest in professional care services to ensure their the overall well-being and happiness of their pets. Moreover, the growing trend of pet humanization has led to heightened expectations for pet care services, with pet owners seeking personalized attention and familiar environments for their beloved companions. In line with this, the shifting consumer preferences from traditional boarding facilities toward pet sitting, which allows pets to stay in the comfort of their homes, is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the rapid expansion of the remote workforce and flexible work arrangements that creates more opportunities for pet owners to travel for leisure or business has augmented the demand for reliable pet sitters to care for their animals in their absence. Additionally, the aging population's desire for companionship in the form of pets has accelerated the adoption of pet-sitting services. Furthermore, the rapid proliferation of online platforms and mobile applications that connect pet owners with qualified pet sitters, making it easier for individuals to find and book these services conveniently, are contributing to the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Pet Type:



Dogs

Cats Others

Breakup by Service Type:



Care Visits Drop-in Visits

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



A Place for Rover Inc. (Rover)

CareGuide Inc.

Dogtopia Enterprises

Fetch! Pet Care

Holidog

PetBacker

Pets at Home Inc.

PetSmart LLC

Swifto Inc. Wag Labs Inc

