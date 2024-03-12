(MENAFN) In a recent address at the ceremony welcoming Sweden into NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary-General of the United States-led alliance, emphasized the crucial role of NATO in supporting Ukraine's pursuit of independence. Stoltenberg underscored the need for ongoing assistance to Kiev, asserting that NATO's support would enable Ukraine to engage in meaningful negotiations with Moscow towards achieving the status of a fully sovereign and independent state.



Speaking on the hypothetical peace talks with Russia, Stoltenberg reiterated NATO's commitment to reinforcing Ukraine's capabilities, signaling to Russian President Vladimir Putin that military gains would not translate into achieving his objectives. Instead, Stoltenberg stressed the importance of diplomatic solutions where Ukraine's sovereignty is acknowledged and upheld.



The Norwegian politician pointed to Putin's broader objectives, citing a desire for "less NATO and more control over his neighbors," with a specific aim to undermine Ukraine as a sovereign state. Stoltenberg expressed confidence in NATO's resilience, stating that Russia had failed in its attempts due to the alliance's strength and the unprecedented proximity of Ukraine to NATO membership.



However, the Secretary-General did not elaborate on the direct correlation between NATO membership and the preservation of Ukraine's independence and sovereignty. The nuances of this relationship remain a point of interest and debate, raising questions about the mechanisms through which NATO membership contributes to Ukraine's national autonomy.



Stoltenberg seized the opportunity to highlight the significance of Sweden's recent entry into NATO, asserting that it symbolizes the alliance's commitment to an "open door" policy. He emphasized that this policy, representing "the path of freedom and democracy," remains steadfast despite geopolitical complexities. Sweden and Finland's applications to join NATO in May 2022, citing the alleged threat posed by the Ukraine conflict to their security, were underscored as pivotal moments in the expansion of the alliance.



However, the journey for Sweden's NATO membership was not without obstacles, as prior disagreements with Turkey and Hungary caused delays. Stockholm's decision to join NATO marked a historic shift, requiring the renunciation of a longstanding policy of neutrality dating back to 1814, which had previously kept Sweden out of European and global conflicts.



The article explores Russia's condemnation of NATO's eastward expansion post-Cold War, highlighting Moscow's claims that such expansion violated assurances made during the reunification of Germany. As tensions continue to simmer in the region, Stoltenberg's statements shed light on NATO's evolving role in shaping geopolitical dynamics and its dedication to supporting nations like Ukraine in their pursuit of independence.

