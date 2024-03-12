Czech PM calls supporting former Premier ‘security threat’

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is now being labeled a "security threat" by the current Foreign Minister, Jan Lipavsky. The accusation stems from Babis's recent "pacifist" statements regarding the Ukraine conflict, where he criticized the government's decision to cease consultations with neighboring Slovakia due to differing views on arming Ukraine. Babis, now heading the opposition bloc ANO, has become a vocal advocate for peace, prompting concerns about his impact on the country's security, according to Lipavsky.



In an interview with the state TV broadcaster, Lipavsky asserted that Babis's statements undermined Prague's standing in the international arena, painting the former prime minister as ignorant of foreign policy matters. Lipavsky accused Babis of mishandling Czech-Polish relations and aligning with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in European politics in a "crazy" manner.



Babis, however, refuted the accusations of pacifism, highlighting his government's expulsion of Russian diplomats following the 2014 'Vrbetice incident,' later determined to be an accident. In response to Lipavsky's comments, Babis dismissed the current Foreign Minister as someone who "became a minister by mistake" and criticized him for being exclusively focused on Ukraine-related matters.



The unexpected clash between Babis and Lipavsky sheds light on the complex dynamics within Czech politics, with the former prime minister taking a stance that challenges the government's position on Ukraine. As Babis faces accusations of being a security threat, the broader implications for political discourse and diplomatic relations within the country are likely to unfold, prompting further scrutiny and debate.

MENAFN12032024000045015687ID1107965898