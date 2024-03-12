Slovak Defense Minister says NATO must not cross ‘red line’ on Ukraine

(MENAFN) Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak has strongly voiced his opposition to the idea of deploying NATO forces to Ukraine, labeling it a "red line" that should not be crossed. In an interview with the Ta3 news outlet on Sunday, Kalinak criticized Western politicians for exploiting the "war and suffering in Ukraine" to advance their own agendas. The remarks come in the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron's recent suggestion that NATO "cannot exclude" the possibility of sending forces to Ukraine, a statement that drew mixed reactions across the alliance.



While Macron's comments triggered denials from senior officials in various NATO member states, including the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Finland, and Sweden, only two Baltic states initially endorsed the idea. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski later expressed support for Macron, emphasizing the need for "asymmetric escalation" in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Sikorski considered a NATO presence in Ukraine as "not unthinkable."



Minister Kalinak, however, cautioned against such a move, emphasizing that deploying NATO soldiers to Ukraine would significantly heighten the risk of a global conflict. Instead, he advocated for urging "able-bodied Ukrainians" to return home as a means of support. Kalinak called for an end to hostilities between Kiev and Moscow, emphasizing the urgency of seeking non-violent solutions. He highlighted the severe consequences of continuing the conflict and stressed the need for the international community to prioritize peaceful resolutions over further escalation.

