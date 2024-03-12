Green Packaging Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Latest Trends, Industry Outlook & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including green packaging market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global green packaging market size reached US$ 259.3 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 392.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2024-2032 .

Green Packaging Market Overview:

Green packaging refers to the use of materials and manufacturing methods that have a minimal impact on the environment. This form of packaging aims to reduce waste, lower carbon emissions, and promote recycling or reusability. It often involves the utilization of biodegradable, recyclable, or renewable materials, such as cardboard, plant-based plastics, and organic fabrics. It focuses on the manufacturing process, focusing on efficiency and reduced energy consumption.

Companies adopt green packaging not only to meet regulatory requirements but also to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. The benefits extend beyond environmental conservation; it can also lead to cost savings in the long run due to reduced material usage and waste management costs. With growing awareness about climate change and environmental degradation, green packaging has become more than a trend. It contributes to the global effort to reduce waste and lower the carbon footprint, making it an integral part of sustainable development.

Green Packaging Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising consumer awareness about environmental sustainability. Individuals are increasingly seeking out eco-friendly options, which is putting pressure on businesses to adopt sustainable practices, including green packaging. This consumer-led demand is complemented by stringent regulations introduced by governments and environmental organizations globally.

Legislation around waste reduction and recycling is encouraging companies to opt for eco-friendly packaging solutions, thereby driving market growth. In addition, the proliferation of e-commerce has contributed to an increase in packaging waste, further emphasizing the need for sustainable alternatives. Moreover, the advancements in material science have enabled the production of green packaging materials that are not only sustainable but also cost-effective and functional, meeting the various requirements for packaging, such as durability and shelf life.

Amcor Limited

DuPont

Mondi Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

TetraPak International S.A.

Ardagh Group Co.

PlastiPak Holdings, Inc.

Bemis Company, Inc.

Uflex limited ELOPAK AS

Key Market Segmentation:

Packaging Type Insights:



Recycled Content Packaging

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

Reusable Packaging

Drum

Plastic Container

Others Degradable Packaging

End Use Industry Insights:



Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Healthcare Industry

Personal Care Industry Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

