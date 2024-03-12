European weapons shipments double amidst Ukraine war

(MENAFN) New data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reveals a striking surge in weapons imports by European nations, nearly doubling over the past five years. The SIPRI report, published on Monday, attributes this significant increase, amounting to a 94 percent rise between 2019 and 2023 compared to the previous five-year period, primarily to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Notably, major Western European powers, including France (112 percent increase), Germany (188 percent increase), and the United Kingdom (41 percent increase), substantially raised their arms purchases during this period.



Ukraine emerges as a key player in this trend, witnessing an astounding 6,633 percent increase in weapons imports, securing its position as Europe's largest weapons importer and the world's fourth-largest, trailing only India, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. The conflict in Ukraine has triggered a substantial uptick in defense spending across European Union (EU) member states, reaching a record USD261 billion in 2022. Notably, six member states implemented military spending hikes of more than 10 percent in 2021, indicative of the collective response to the regional security challenges.



However, challenges have emerged as the European Union struggles to meet the increasing demand for arms, both for its own rearmament efforts and to supply Ukraine. Despite promises, the delivery of artillery shells to Kiev has fallen short, raising concerns about the European Union's capacity to fulfill commitments. European countries, faced with limitations in their domestic arms industries, have turned to foreign suppliers, with the United States emerging as a prominent source.



The SIPRI data underscores the complex dynamics at play as European nations navigate the evolving security landscape and respond to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The surge in arms imports reflects not only the urgent need for military capabilities but also the broader implications for regional stability and the intricate balance of power on the global stage. As the European Union grapples with both internal challenges and external demand, the arms trade landscape remains a critical aspect of geopolitical dynamics in Europe and beyond.

