Survey shows 58 percent of US citizens believe Biden not well thought of by world presidents

(MENAFN) A recent Gallup survey has exposed a growing sentiment among Americans, with a majority expressing skepticism about President Joe Biden's standing among world leaders. The findings, released on Monday, indicate that 58 percent of Americans believe Biden is not respected by his global counterparts, contrasting with the 37 percent who hold the opposite view. This marks a significant shift from February 2021, shortly after Biden's inauguration, when 58 percent believed he was respected.



Interestingly, the current rating, while the lowest in Biden's presidency, matches the highest level achieved by his predecessor and political rival, Donald Trump. Gallup suggests that these results align with Biden's recent job approval ratings, reflecting a broader trend of dissatisfaction. A February poll indicated that only 38 percent of Americans were satisfied with Biden's performance, the lowest rating for any president at the end of their first term over the past seven administrations, with 59 percent expressing dissatisfaction.



The survey, conducted through phone interviews with 1,016 United States adults, highlights the ongoing challenges Biden faces in garnering public support. Concerns about the president's age and mental state have persisted for months, with calls for a cognitive test coming from various quarters, including 83 United States House Republicans and a former White House physician. Despite these concerns, Biden's recent medical exam, which did not include a cognitive test, declared him healthy and fully "fit for duty."



As Biden navigates both domestic and international challenges, the Gallup survey sheds light on the complexities of public perception and the president's ability to command respect on the global stage. The findings underscore the uphill battle the Biden administration faces in maintaining public confidence amid evolving geopolitical dynamics and internal political dynamics.

