German FM Germany possibly to utilize UK to transfer projectiles to Kiev

(MENAFN) In a significant development, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has indicated that Germany might entertain the possibility of accepting the United Kingdom's offer to supply missiles to Ukraine in exchange for long-range weapons from Berlin. This potential move could potentially circumvent Chancellor Olaf Scholz's reservations about providing Kiev with missiles capable of reaching Moscow or St Petersburg, a stance rooted in concerns about escalating hostilities.



Ukraine has long sought German weapons, but Chancellor Scholz's reluctance has hindered the fulfillment of these requests. Last week, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron hinted at the willingness of London to engage in a weapons exchange, suggesting that the United Kingdom could assist Berlin with its Taurus missile delivery challenges. Cameron expressed determination to collaborate closely with Germany on this issue, stating that the United Kingdom is prepared to explore all options to maximize support for Ukraine.



Responding to Cameron's remarks, Foreign Minister Baerbock acknowledged the possibility of a missile swap, highlighting that such mechanisms are not new to Germany. She referenced the historical precedent of using barter as a form of indirect aid to Kiev, citing a past scenario where Germany, hesitant to supply Leopard battle tanks directly to Ukraine, engaged in a swap by sending the tanks to other NATO countries like Slovakia. Subsequently, these NATO partners provided Soviet-made tanks from their stocks to Ukraine.



The potential missile exchange between Germany and the United Kingdom adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing discussions about international support for Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia. The diplomatic maneuvering underscores the strategic considerations and partnerships at play as nations grapple with the intricacies of providing military assistance while addressing geopolitical concerns in the region.

MENAFN12032024000045015687ID1107965855