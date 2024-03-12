UK MOD enables bribes to KSA prince in weapons agreement

(MENAFN) Explosive revelations from United Kingdom court documents have exposed senior British Defense officials for knowingly facilitating "anachronistic" payments to Prince Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, the son of a former Saudi defense minister, as part of the controversial al-Yamamah arms deal from the 1980s. The scandalous payments, detailed in confidential and sensitive emails and memos, continued even after causing a major uproar during Prime Minister Tony Blair's tenure.



The al-Yamamah arms deal, considered the largest weapons export sale in modern British history, involved significant payments sent quarterly to Saudi Arabia from Ministry of Defense accounts starting in 1988. The funds were directed to Prince Bandar, who played a pivotal role in negotiating the contracts. The recent court documents, revealed as part of a bribery case concluded in London last week, shed light on the deliberate efforts to conceal key evidence from an investigation into the controversial deal.



The Guardian newspaper, which previously exposed government involvement in the scandal in 2003 and its connection to Prince Bandar in 2007, detailed the newly revealed documents, revealing that British officials were well aware of the funds being utilized for the prince's personal expenses, including his private jet. The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) initiated an investigation into the payments in 2004, targeting arms giant BAE. However, in 2006, Blair's government abruptly halted the probe, citing potential harm to national interests.



The revelations underscore a long-standing and contentious chapter in British-Saudi relations, raising questions about the accountability of senior defense officials and the transparency of arms deals involving powerful nations. The exposure of the deliberate withholding of evidence adds a new dimension to the historical scandal, prompting renewed scrutiny of the ethics surrounding international arms agreements and the role of governments in facilitating questionable financial arrangements.



