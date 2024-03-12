NATO countries intend to break F-16 promise to Ukraine

(MENAFN) A reported lack of coordination and operational challenges within NATO is hindering the fulfillment of a pledge to supply Ukraine with 45 F-16 fighter jets, according to a New York Times article. Initially greenlit by the Biden administration last spring, the agreement involved Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium committing to provide the fourth-generation aircraft to Ukraine. However, the New York Times reveals that only Denmark has announced a timeline for delivery, with six F-16s expected to arrive in late spring, followed by an additional 13 later in the year and in 2025.



Even if Ukraine were to receive all 45 promised aircraft, the article points out a significant hurdle – the country lacks an adequate number of trained pilots to operate the United States-designed fighter jets. Currently, only 12 Ukrainian airmen are anticipated to be combat-ready to operate the F-16s by summer. The pilots, accustomed to flying Soviet-era warplanes, underwent accelerated training in Denmark, the United States, and the United Kingdom over the past ten months, learning NATO's flying techniques, tactics, and English simultaneously.



The complexities of pilot training are further compounded by the need to refurbish Ukraine's "aging and war-damaged" airfields to accommodate the F-16s, potentially causing delays in the aircraft's deployment. The operational challenges outlined in the New York Times article shed light on the difficulties NATO faces in executing the commitment to provide crucial military support to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in the region. The article raises questions about the alliance's ability to navigate logistical hurdles and deliver on its promises, emphasizing the broader complexities involved in coordinating international military aid efforts.

MENAFN12032024000045015687ID1107965853