UK`s flagship aircraft carrier catches fire while docked in Glenmallan

(MENAFN) In a setback for the Royal Navy, HMS Queen Elizabeth, the United Kingdom's flagship aircraft carrier, caught fire while docked in Glenmallan, Scotland, on Friday night. The incident occurred as the EUR3 billion warship was unloading ammunition, adding to the challenges faced by the vessel, which has been undergoing repairs to its propeller shaft. The propeller issues had previously forced the carrier to miss NATO's 'Steadfast Defender' exercises, the alliance's largest drills in decades.



According to a Royal Navy spokesperson, the fire was minor and isolated, quickly brought under control and extinguished. The incident comes as the carrier was preparing to head to the port of Rosyth for repairs to its starboard propeller shaft coupling, a critical component that was discovered damaged last month. The propeller issues had forced the HMS Queen Elizabeth to bow out of NATO's extensive exercises, prompting the dispatch of its sister ship, the HMS Prince of Wales, to lead the drills.



Both carriers, commissioned in 2017 and 2019, have been plagued by mechanical breakdowns and malfunctions since their inception. The Queen Elizabeth faced a propulsion issue in 2019, leaving it without power just days before a burst pipe flooded multiple levels of the ship. The recent fire incident adds to the series of challenges, emphasizing the ongoing struggles to maintain operational readiness for these crucial components of the Royal Navy's fleet.



As the HMS Queen Elizabeth faces yet another setback, questions arise about the long-term reliability and operational effectiveness of Britain's flagship carriers. The incident also highlights the broader challenges faced by naval forces in maintaining and sustaining complex vessels, particularly as they undergo repairs and upgrades. The Royal Navy now faces the task of addressing the aftermath of the fire incident while concurrently managing the necessary repairs to ensure the carrier's return to full operational capability.

