(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Take Notice (MARA NUBIA BERNARDES DE OLIVEIRA) that a Summons and Complaint for a special finding for sole custody and findings that you have abandoned the minor child, that reunification with you and the minor child is not possible and it is not in the best interests of the minor child to return to the child's home country and the minor child is under the age of twenty-one and unmarried has been filed to which you are a named Defendant (Case Number-2024-DR-10-134) at the Charleston County Courthouse, Charleston, South Carolina. You have thirty days to answer the Complaint by sending an answer to The Devine and Beard Law Firm, 1535 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Ste. 101/102, Charleston, SC 29407 or notify the Charleston County Courthouse, Charleston, SC.



Take Notice (MARA NUBIA BERNARDES DE OLIVEIRA) that a final hearing for a special finding for Complaint for Custody has been scheduled on May 30, 2024 at 10:00am to which you are a named Defendant (Case Number-2024-DR-10-134) at the Charleston County Courthouse, Charleston, South Carolina.



To participate in the hearing, you must use the Google Chrome browser. Internet Explorer will not work. Please download Google Chrome prior to the hearing date.

TO ATTEND THE HEARING:

At least 20 minutes before your scheduled hearing time, open a Chrome browser and type in the address bar.



On the right-hand side of your screen, select, Calendar, then select Monthly View from the drop-down menu.



When you see the calendar for the month, go to your court date and click on Family.



A list of all the Family Court Judges holding court that day will appear. Find your Judge and click on the Virtual Courtroom link under that Judge's name.



You will either have the option to Join Meeting (if the Judge has already started the meeting) or you will see a notice the meeting has not yet started.



If your meeting has not begun, click OK and wait until the Join Meeting button is enabled, then click Join Meeting.



You will be admitted to the virtual lobby of the courtroom and you will be admitted to the courtroom when it is time for your hearing to begin.



Please sign into the meeting at least ten minutes before your scheduled time.



Here is how to use Webex Meetings guide for attendees:







Here is a way to test using Webex prior to your hear date. You can test your camera, microphone, and audio as well: .

