(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Hamilton Mourão, Brazil's former Vice President and current senator, highlighted the importance of accepting electoral defeat for the country's democracy.



In a recent interview, he expressed sorrow over Bolsonaro's resignation and pointed out some supporters' refusal to accept the loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



This denial led to nationwide protests and violent incidents on January 8, 2023.



Mourão emphasized, "Admitting defeat is democratic. Despite a narrow loss, acknowledging it paves the way for improvement and a stronger return."



This marked his first public acceptance of the election results, contrasting with Bolsonaro's silence on the matter.



Bolsonaro's absence post-election and his failure to attend Lula's inauguration broke tradition, underscoring the tension.



Furthermore, Mourão touched on alleged coup plans involving Bolsonaro and military officials, as revealed by police investigations.







He clarified that a coup attempt based on a mere draft lacked feasibility, indicating such discussions never occurred.



He commended President Lula for canceling the 60th anniversary commemoration of the 1964 military coup, recognizing the need to reconcile with the past.



This decision, according to Mourão, is a step toward national unity.



Ongoing investigations by the Federal Police and the Supreme Court suggest a conspiracy to overthrow the government, with evidence including coup drafts and witness testimonies.



Bolsonaro's advisers and military commanders' involvement in these plans highlights the seriousness of the threats to democracy.

Background - Former Brazilian VP Says Accepting Loss Essential for Brazil's Democracy

After Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's victory in late 2022, Brazil experienced significant political tension.



Supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro refused to accept the election results, leading to nationwide protests.



This unrest culminated in the violent storming of Brazil's Congress , Supreme Court, and Presidential Palace on January 8, 2023.



Bolsonaro, having not publicly conceded defeat, relocated to the United States and did not attend Lula's inauguration, marking a deviation from democratic norms.



These events highlighted the deep divisions within Brazil and the challenges facing its democracy.

