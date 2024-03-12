Argentina Slashes Interest Rate To 80% Amid Inflation Drop

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, the Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) lowered its benchmark interest rate from 100% to 80%.



This move reflects the country's declining inflation rates. The BCR also deregulated the minimum interest rates for fixed-term deposits in response to the economic climate and liquidity conditions.



After a significant price adjustment in December 2023, inflation began to slow down. This was the case even with the ongoing impact of high monthly inflation averages.



The BCRA has reduced the monetary base (including interest-bearing pesos liabilities) by 17% and 14% monthly in real terms.



Moreover, the BCRA tackled two critical economic imbalances. It addressed the monetization from fiscal deficits, about 5% of Argentina's GDP in 2023, and resolved trade debts with importers using bonds.



Since the current government took office, fiscal policy has effectively reduced the money supply by approximately 2 trillion pesos ($2.357 billion).



This reduction goes beyond the 2024 zero net financing goal agreed with the IMF.







This series of measures underscores Argentina's efforts to stabilize its economy, demonstrating significant progress in monetary policy and fiscal responsibility.



These steps are crucial for Argentina's economic recovery and stability, aiming for sustainable growth and reduced inflation.

Background

The reduction in interest rates signals a cautious optimism about the nation's economic direction and inflation control efforts.



By tackling the monetization of fiscal deficits and settling trade debts, Argentina is addressing deep-rooted economic issues.



These steps are essential for creating a more stable economic environment.



Coordinating with the IMF and adhering to agreed-upon financial targets reflect Argentina's commitment to international standards and economic reforms.



This strategic monetary policy adjustment aims to stimulate economic activity by making borrowing cheaper.



However, it also presents risks if inflation is not kept in check. The BCRA's actions show a delicate balance between stimulating growth and maintaining monetary stability.

