Today’S Morning Call: Key Inflation Data Awaited

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's financial update focuses on Tuesday (12th), a crucial day for economic announcements expected to shape market trends.
Brazil is set to reveal its February inflation figures at 9 AM. The figures will likely indicate a rise from January's numbers, hinting at economic shifts.
Predictions from the most recent Focus Bulletin suggest February's inflation could hit 0.77%, a jump from the prior month's 0.42%.
This day also brings pivotal inflation updates from the US, adding to the day's significance.
Scheduled Economic Announcements:
8:25 AM: Focus Bulletin by the Central Bank
9:00 AM: Brazil's IPCA Inflation Rate for February by IBGE
9:30 AM: US CPI Inflation Rate for February
4:00 PM: Argentina's IPC Inflation Rate for February
Itaú BBA's 'Super Tuesday' report positions this day as potentially transformative for the first quarter, marking a decisive moment.
Lucas Queiroz from Itaú BB suggests, "Super Tuesday's inflation data could critically influence markets, potentially swinging the domestic scene towards optimism after a lackluster week."
The stock market recently dipped by 0.75%, settling at 126,123.56 points, while the dollar saw a marginal decrease of 0.05%, now at R$ 4.9784.
In the US, mixed market closures reflected cautious anticipation of the upcoming CPI data, with specific sectors facing declines.
The Dow Jones slightly rose by 0.12% to 38,769.66 points, affected by Boeing's 3.02% drop after a report of a US criminal investigation concerning a 737 MAX 9 incident.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw decreases of 0.11% and 0.41%, respectively, illustrating the market's nuanced responses to economic forecasts and corporate news.
