Ronaldo’S Al-Nassr Excluded From 2025 Club World Cup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will not participate in the 2025 Club World Cup due to their Asian Champions League exit, missing qualification.



The updated Club World Cup will host 32 teams, with Asia contributing four slots.



Current champions Al-Hilal and Urawa Red Diamonds have claimed their places, leaving one spot open through rankings and another for this season's winner.



Al-Nassr's elimination precludes them from the 2023/24 title race and ranking qualification.



Jeonbuk Hyundai from South Korea could claim a World Cup berth by soon surpassing Ulsan Hyundai.



Ronaldo showed disappointment after a match against Al-Ain, signifying a lost opportunity.







Borussia Dortmund has recently become the 20th confirmed FIFA tournament team, with potential for three more qualifiers this week.



The Barcelona vs. Napoli match will determine further advancements for either Juventus or Atlético de Madrid.

Qualification pathways are outlined as follows:







Jeonbuk Hyundai aims for the World Cup by reaching the Asian Champions League semi-final.



RB Salzburg could qualify if Arsenal and PSV exit.



Atlético de Madrid needs Barcelona's elimination.

Juventus requires Napoli's exit.







Wins earn 3 points.



Draws earn 1 point.

Advancements yield additional points.



The 2025 Club World Cup in the US, from June 15 to July 13, will feature eight groups of four, progressing to knockout stages without a third-place contest.FIFA's club performance ranking from 2021 to 2024 includes:For UEFA clubs, FIFA acknowledges the European club coefficient ranking, adjusting points for Champions League performance specifically for 2025.Confirmed teams include champions from global competitions and top rankers like Bayern Munich and PSG.Unless earned through continental victories, like Brazil's Palmeiras, Flamengo, and Fluminense, a two-team per country limit applies.Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Olimpia are South America's potential qualifiers based on rankings.Twenty teams are already set for the 32-team lineup, highlighting the tournament's competitive diversity and global representation.