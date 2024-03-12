Today’S Highlighted Matches: Viewing Times And Channels

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football excitement includes Barcelona in the Champions League, Neymar's Al-Hilal in the Asian Champions League, and the Copa do Brasil .



Barcelona hosts Napoli at Camp Nou for the second leg of the round of 16. The first game ended 1-1, making a win crucial for both teams to advance.



In London, Arsenal aims to move past Porto in the next round. Arsenal needs a two-goal win after Porto took the first game 1-0.



The day also shines on Al Ittihad versus Al-Hilal in the Asian Champions League, along with matches in the CONCACAF Champions League and Copa do Brasil.





Where to Watch Today's Matches and Their Schedules

Champions League:







5:00 PM - Arsenal vs. Porto - SBT, Space, and Max

5:00 PM - Barcelona vs. Napoli - TNT and Max





5:00 PM - Bolton Wanderers vs. Oxford United - Star+







7:00 PM - CRB vs. Athletic Club - SporTV and Premiere



8:00 PM - Portuguesa-RJ vs. Cuiabá - Prime Video and Premiere



9:30 PM - Caxias vs. Bahia - SporTV and Premiere

9:30 PM - ABC vs. Brusque - Prime Video and Premiere





9:30 PM - Palestino vs. Club Nacional-PAR - Paramount+





4:30 PM - Saarbrücken vs. Borussia M'Gladbach - ESPN 3 and Star+





4:00 PM - Al Ittihad vs. Al Hilal - ESPN 4 and Star+







10:15 PM - Pachuca vs. Philadelphia Union - Star+

11:30 PM - Tigres vs. Orlando City - ESPN 4 and Star+





SporTV and Premiere will air Copa do Brasil matches, while ESPN 3 and ESPN 4 will feature the German Cup and AFC Champions League.

TNT and Space cover the Champions League.



Star+, HBO Max, Paramount+, and Amazon Prime Video will stream various matches from the English League One, German Cup, AFC Champions League, CONCACAF Champions, and Copa do Brasil.