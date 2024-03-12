Today’S Highlighted Matches: Viewing Times And Channels

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football excitement includes Barcelona in the Champions League, Neymar's Al-Hilal in the Asian Champions League, and the Copa do Brasil .
Barcelona hosts Napoli at Camp Nou for the second leg of the round of 16. The first game ended 1-1, making a win crucial for both teams to advance.
In London, Arsenal aims to move past Porto in the next round. Arsenal needs a two-goal win after Porto took the first game 1-0.
The day also shines on Al Ittihad versus Al-Hilal in the Asian Champions League, along with matches in the CONCACAF Champions League and Copa do Brasil.
Where to Watch Today's Matches and Their Schedules
Champions League:
5:00 PM - Arsenal vs. Porto - SBT, Space, and Max
5:00 PM - Barcelona vs. Napoli - TNT and Max
English League One:
5:00 PM - Bolton Wanderers vs. Oxford United - Star+
Copa do Brasil:
7:00 PM - CRB vs. Athletic Club - SporTV and Premiere
8:00 PM - Portuguesa-RJ vs. Cuiabá - Prime Video and Premiere
9:30 PM - Caxias vs. Bahia - SporTV and Premiere
9:30 PM - ABC vs. Brusque - Prime Video and Premiere
Copa Libertadores:
9:30 PM - Palestino vs. Club Nacional-PAR - Paramount+
German Cup:
4:30 PM - Saarbrücken vs. Borussia M'Gladbach - ESPN 3 and Star+
AFC Champions League:
4:00 PM - Al Ittihad vs. Al Hilal - ESPN 4 and Star+
CONCACAF Champions League:
10:15 PM - Pachuca vs. Philadelphia Union - Star+
11:30 PM - Tigres vs. Orlando City - ESPN 4 and Star+
Where to Watch Barcelona vs. Napoli Today?
The match will be broadcast on TNT and Max.
Which Channel Will Air Arsenal vs. Porto Today?
The match will be aired on SBT, Space, and Max.
Where to Watch Al-Hilal's Match Today?
The match between Al Ittihad and Al Hilal will be on ESPN 4 and Star+.
Which Football Matches Are Live Today?
No games are scheduled on Globo, Record, or Band today.
Live Matches on Pay TV:
SporTV and Premiere will air Copa do Brasil matches, while ESPN 3 and ESPN 4 will feature the German Cup and AFC Champions League.
TNT and Space cover the Champions League.
Live and Online Match Viewing Today:
Star+, HBO Max, Paramount+, and Amazon Prime Video will stream various matches from the English League One, German Cup, AFC Champions League, CONCACAF Champions, and Copa do Brasil.
