(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly undertook a secret visit to Venezuela last month, engaging in unofficial discussions with the country's leader, Nicolas Maduro. The clandestine meeting, revealed by the Sunday Times, has sparked speculation about the nature and purpose of Johnson's visit, particularly considering the ongoing concerns from Ukraine's Western allies about the potential supply of weapons from Venezuela to Russia.



Sources, choosing to remain anonymous, disclosed that Johnson spent less than 24 hours in Venezuela, arriving on a private jet from a holiday home in the neighboring Dominican Republic. The discussions between the two leaders purportedly encompassed topics such as the normalization of relations between London and Caracas, the prospects of free and fair presidential elections in Venezuela later this year, and the longstanding dispute with Guyana over a 62,000 square-mile oil and mineral-rich region around the Essequibo River, a former British colony.



While initial reports suggested the covert nature of Johnson's visit, the former prime minister's spokesperson later confirmed the trip to Sky News. The purpose, according to the spokesperson, was to underscore the importance of Venezuela embracing a proper democratic process. The visit reportedly received "active support" from United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).



The spokesperson emphasized Johnson's message to the Venezuelan government, asserting that there could be no hope of normalization in relations until the country fully embraces democracy and respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors. Additionally, Johnson conveyed the case for Ukrainian victory, aligning with the concerns of Ukraine's Western backers.



As details of Johnson's covert diplomacy emerge, questions arise about the motivations behind the visit, its implications for international relations, and the potential impact on Venezuela's ongoing geopolitical challenges. The revelation sheds light on the intricacies of diplomatic maneuvering, underscoring the delicate balance between fostering relations and addressing critical issues on the global stage.



