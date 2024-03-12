Increasing number of people in Israel choosing to exempt themselves from military service in IDF

(MENAFN) In a significant shift, a growing number of individuals in Israel are choosing to exempt themselves from military service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), with the figure reaching over 31 percent in 2021. Projections suggest that by 2050, more than 50 percent of Israeli youth may evade conscription, with approximately 10 percent citing ideology and a reluctance to support Israeli policies as reasons for their exemption.



While Israel's recent conflict with Hamas has led to a surge in military volunteers, including ultra-Orthodox Jews and young people from around the world, there is a distinct anti-Zionist fringe that refuses to be swept up in the fervor. Tomer Avrahami, a 25-year-old activist from Haifa, northern Israel, identifies the region as Palestine and holds an anti-IDF stance. Despite being exempted from compulsory service due to his beliefs, Tomer chose not to join the military amid what he perceives as the deadliest assault on Gaza to date.



The events of October 7, particularly the deadly attacks on communities in southern Israel by Hamas, served as a poignant reminder for Tomer of the deep-rooted tensions in the region. For him, the only path to lasting peace involves the de-colonization of the area and a recognition of a shared existence between Israel and Palestine.



As the numbers of conscientious objectors rise, the debate around military conscription and the ideological divide within Israeli society becomes more pronounced. This resistance movement within the country raises questions about the evolving perspectives on nationalism, military service, and the pursuit of peace in a region entrenched in historical and geopolitical complexities.

