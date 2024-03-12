North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Size Is Estimated To Reach 98,030.3 Tons By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Report by End-Use (Dairy, Bakery, Confectionery, and Others), and Country 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the North America anhydrous milk fat market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market?

The North America anhydrous milk fat market size reached 61,985 Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 98,030.3 Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.23% during 2024-2032.

North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Growth:

The North America anhydrous milk fat market is propelled by the expanding food and beverage industry, along with the growing demand for high-quality dairy ingredients. In addition to this, the rising trend towards natural and clean-label ingredients has significantly contributed to the popularity of anhydrous milk fat, as consumers seek out products with minimal processing and additives. Besides this, the rising number of dairy production in the region, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials for anhydrous milk fat production, is also augmenting the market growth.

North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Segmentation:

Market by End-Use



Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery Others

Key Regions Analysed



United States Canada

North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the North America anhydrous milk fat market include the innovation in product formulation and processing technologies to improve functionality and application in a wider range of products. Apart from this, the increasing inclination among farmers towards sustainable and ethical sourcing of dairy ingredients, on account of the elevation consumer about environmental impact and animal welfare, is also acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the growing culinary trends are positively influencing the regional market. Furthermore, the rising demand for organic and grass-fed anhydrous milk fat options, catering to the health-conscious individuals seeking products with additional nutritional benefits, is expected to bolster the North America anhydrous milk fat market in the coming years.

