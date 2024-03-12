Oil demand forecasts vary between OPEC, IEA

(MENAFN) A recent study by Reuters has highlighted a significant discrepancy in the expectations of two pivotal bodies in the oil industry: the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA). These organizations, whose reports are eagerly awaited by the global market, have found their projections for oil demand growth at odds, marking the largest disparity in at least 16 years.



This disparity in forecasts between OPEC, representing oil-producing nations, and the IEA, representing industrialized countries, has created confusion among traders and investors. It has muddied the waters regarding the anticipated strength of the oil market in 2024 and the trajectory of the world's transition towards cleaner energy sources in the long term.



In February, the IEA forecasted a relatively modest increase in oil demand, projecting a rise of 1.22 million barrels per day for 2024. In stark contrast, OPEC's report for the same month painted a significantly more bullish picture, expecting demand to surge by 2.25 million barrels per day. This stark contrast, amounting to approximately one percent of global demand, underscores the divergent perspectives held by these influential organizations.



As the global energy landscape continues to evolve amidst growing concerns over environmental sustainability, the conflicting signals from OPEC and the IEA add a layer of uncertainty for market participants. Understanding the implications of these differing forecasts is crucial for navigating the complex dynamics of the oil market and anticipating future trends in energy consumption and production.

